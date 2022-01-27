“If in a second phase one were to arrive at the prospect of a draw with the Center Left, and not victory, that of Pierferdinando Casini is certainly a possible path”

“At this moment we remain steadfast at the prospect outlined in the press release this morning after the summit to elect a president of the center-right republic”, he explains to Affaritaliani.it the senator of Forza Italia Maurizio Gasparri.

“A prospect that I ardently hope can be verified. In fact, today we abstain and tomorrow there will be two votes. Then it is clear to everyone – continues the Italian exponent – that the match is difficult and it is not easy to win, even if the hope remains. If then, in a second phase that is not today, we should arrive at the prospect of a draw with the Center Left, and not victory, that of Pierferdinando Casini it is certainly a possible path “, concludes Gasparri, answering the question on the possibility of voting for the former Speaker of the House.