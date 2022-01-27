Quirinale, Casini? Salvini uncertain, M5S divided

The news today is that the Center-right, after a long meeting that began before 9 in the morning, opens to “a name of high institutional value to allow the great voters of all groups to overcome vetoes and conflicts”. Therefore, the biased candidacies, both those of the squad of the other day (Claudio Nordio, Letizia Moratti and Marcello Pera) and the “covered” one of the President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Casellati, have been set aside. Not only that, in the fourth vote the Center-right abstains, which is different from voting blank ballot. A way to avoid another boom of cards for Guido Crosetto, a sign according to some reconstructions of a stomach ache of the coalition parliamentarians in particular towards Matteo Salvini.

The solution at this point seems really close, probably tomorrow we should know the name of the new one Head of state. Despite the work of Luigi Di Maio in the 5 Stars and Giancarlo Giorgetti in the League to relaunch the candidacy of Mario Draghi, the hypothesis of the move of the premier from Palazzo Chigi to the Quirinale remains very far away. Salvini before the center-right summit he continued to reiterate that “Draghi’s work is precious in Palazzo Chigi” and also from Forza Italia they continue to reiterate that the former president of the ECB must remain prime minister.

Sources of various majority parties exclude the name of Elisabetta Belloni, a diplomat who worked for a long time at Farnesina and today general director of the Information Security Department at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. “She has never been to Parliament, I think it is a hypothesis that is good in the newspapers but practically impossible“, explains a long-time Dem deputy. Sources from the government’s center-right also agree with this analysis.

Mattarella’s encore remains in the background, which is especially liked by a part of the 5 Star Movement, even if the outgoing President has continued to categorically exclude this possibility (which does not find the support of the Center-right). As for the hypothesis Sabino Cassese The paper he insists on the meeting between the jurist and the secretary of the Carroccio, but his candidacy does not appear at the moment on the table, also due to the strong opposition of the M5S.

Having said that, at the moment, the most probable hypothesis seems to be that of Senator Pierferdinando Casini. Salvini continued to reply that he “was elected with the Democratic Party”, but he also defined the name of the former Speaker of the House “Interesting“And, above all, qualified sources of the League explain that” even if they don’t like it, it could be the point of fall. “The problem for Salvini, if anything, is that Forza Italia-Udc are pushing for Casini, but Giorgia Meloni he said he will never vote for it. And therefore the leader of the Carroccio is afraid of giving breath to the opposition of the Brothers of Italy. According to what the agency writes LaPressethe leader of the League, during the center-right summit this morning would have communicated to the allies his ‘no’ to Casini’s possible candidacy for the Quirinale (to be verified if it is only a positioning).

The Renzians are now on the field in a decisive way: “Draghi must stay, period. He is doing a precious job and Italy needs him. He is irreplaceable, we do not have someone as good as Draghi who we have left in the drawer, capable of going at Palazzo Chigi and do things like him. This does not mean that Draghi does not have the authority to play other roles in our country “, underlines the vice president of the Chamber and national coordinator of Italia Viva. Ettore Rosato. “Casini? He has all the characteristics to fulfill important institutional roles. He has already done so in the past, he has international skills. He is a figure that is on the table not by chance, even the shortlist of the center-right candidates was full of authoritative personalities” .

Casini, explain blue sources, would have obtained the green light of Silvio Berlusconi, in the phone call last night between the president of Forza Italia and Antonio Tajani. Full support also from the UDC led by Lorenzo Cesa and which in Parliament is a group with Fi. In the 5 Star Movement the former Christian Democrat does not arouse enthusiasm, especially from the parts of Di Maio and Fico, but it would be good for Giuseppe Conte. In the Pd Casini does not like the left of Minister Orlando, but is supported by Franceschinias well as from the right Dem represented by Andrea Marcucci. Enrico Letta’s eloquent words last night, the secretary of the Democratic Party affirmed that “a solution is needed that everyone can agree without anyone winning”. Casini, elected in the past with the center-right and then with the center-left, seems to be the figure to get out of the impasse. Paolo Romani, Courage Italy: “The game is now between Casini and Draghi”.

READ ALSO

Quirinale, tensions in the center-right: Meloni irritated about abstention

Quirinale, Boldrini: Salvini played games, but we’re not there

Quirinale, Romani (FI): the game is now between Casini and Draghi