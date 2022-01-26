Quirinale, the 63 great electors of FdI vote for Crosetto on the third ballot

Sources at the highest levels of the Brothers of Italy assure ad Affaritaliani.it that the party led by Giorgia Meloni (63 big voters) warned the allies earlier this morning. The fact is that it is surprising that FdI in the third vote to elect the President of the Republic decided to vote for the co-founder of the right-wing party, Guido Crosetto.

“The candidates of yesterday’s triad certainly remain in the field but as we record the willingness of some groups to continue voting on a blank ballot, President Meloni today indicated the name of Crosetto. She is one of the founders of Brothers of Italyenjoys a transversal esteem “, explained the group leader in the Senate of the Brothers of Italy, Luca Ciriani on the choice to vote Guido Crosetto. “It’s a stone in the pond to say no more games, no more blank cards – he added – We find a solution. We with 6% of the delegates are not able to decide on our own but we are able to give a signal of seriousness. Crosetto responds to this need “.

Brothers of Italy however, it guarantees loyalty to the coalition, where really, as it seems, tomorrow the Center-right decided to try to elect the President of the Senate to the Quirinale Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati. But today’s gesture is obviously important and should be read as an attempt to speed up the times after two useless days, which have failed with an avalanche of blank cards.

Meloni’s party, in essence, pushes not to seek an agreement with the Pd and M5S and to move forward with the Center-right, as Ciriani confirms. “We do not participate in any conclave,” explains the FdI group leader in the Senate.