Rome – On the eve of the fourth vote for the election of the President of the Republic which will see the quorum drop to 505, chaos reigns among the parties and there is still no name to converge on. After the new black smoke, center-right and center-left are at a standstill. But Enrico Letta puts a full stop by explaining that the ongoing negotiations could end with the vote on the new president on Friday 28 January. Letta speaks at the meeting of the great voters of the Democratic Party and says that “if there is no news by tomorrow morning, I will confirm the blank ballot” because “everything is completely up in the air and not our fault”. Tonight is the time for “reflection on the state of the art”, while “tomorrow will be a day of debates”.

Few certainties about the names, except that the consensus towards Sergio Mattarella and that the center-right must try to regroup after the “tear” of Fdi which – in controversy over the choice to vote blank ballot – has given indications to vote for Guido Crosetto. A name that gathers 114 acclaim, well beyond the numbers of Giorgia Meloni’s great voters. In this climate, the markets are showing signs of nervousness and seem to be asking to hurry, with the spread reaching 140.3 basis points for the first time in a year and a half.

Center-right and center-left have the program of meetings with their parliamentarians and then Salvini, Meloni and Tajani together with the children of the coalition they will meet to discuss the possibility of converging on Pier Ferdinando Casini. The leader of the League should then meet Enrico Letta and Giuseppe Conte to reach the final close. In addition to Casini, the name of Mario Draghi remains on the table and in the background the encore by Sergio Mattarella.

To stir the waters is the leader of the League and the rumors of a meeting with Sabino Cassese. A meeting that would have taken place in the house of the emeritus judge of the Consulta in Parioli but which the League promptly denies. “I work with confidence, seriousness and optimism. The solution may be close”, says Salvini.

Unless there are surprises, therefore, the names on which we continue to work are the same while the idea of ​​the center-right to try the “shoulder” by proposing the President of the Senate has waned Elisabetta Casellati. A candidacy on which the center-left raises the wall: “Absurd and incomprehensible”, the Enrico Letta bubble inviting Salvini to stop to avoid “jumping the majority”. Luigi Di Maio echoes him: “If tomorrow we go to the wall against the wall between the center-right and the center-left, we risk seriously splitting the majority. We are looking for a shared name.” Salvini, however, appears adamant and after a day of tensions with Meloni tries to mend: “The center-right is working to find an area name. The left does not seem to have any usable names”. Words that sound like a response to Giorgia Meloni who had demanded unity: “We continue to believe that a compact vote by the center-right on a candidate of the coalition is essential, as agreed upon in the last summit.

Matteo Salvini has the mandate to identify, through his many interlocutors, the most attractive candidate among those presented yesterday. “There is no opening instead of the hypothesis of converging on Draghi. The Northern League secretary returns to reiterate the need for Draghi to remain in Palazzo Chigi: “Without the premier, I think he would have some difficulties of direction”. A front, the one that does not want the premier to move to Colle, which also includes Beppe Grillo. The founder of M5s in the course of a phone call with Giuseppe Conte would have agreed on the fact that the prime minister remains in Chigi.