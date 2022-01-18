Quirinale, Berlusconi: the role of Gianni Letta, Confalonieri and children

A shocking voice. An insistent rumor. In the crazy circuit of the political undergrowth, made up of whatsapp messages and continuous phone calls between deputies and senators, the hypothesis has been circulating with insistence since this morning that Silvio Berlusconi step aside and abandon the race Quirinale. There are no confirmations from Forza Italia, but the rumor is strong. At the basis of the sensational decision of the former prime minister and blue leader there would be the growing awareness that there are no numbers.

First of all, the Center Right. At Villa Grande they see cracks both in the League and in the Brothers of Italy, without considering the more than thirty great voters of Courage Italy who are increasingly lukewarm on the idea of ​​supporting and voting for Berlusconi. To this is added the dry and categorical no of Matteo Renzi and of Italia Viva and the scarce (maximum 15-20 large voters) result of the ‘purchasing campaign’ launched for days. In short, between snipers and modest contribution from other parliamentary groups, the most optimistic calculations lead to 450-55 votes, too many to be able to hope to be elected by the fourth ballot.

Among the loyalists of the former Knight both Gianni Letta and Fedele Confalonieri, as well as the children, would be in these hours advising the president of Come on Italy to evaluate carefully and not to risk bad figures. Then there are the allies of Center-right. Salvini, in fact, is already working on another solution and in the League they are certain that Berlusconi’s candidacy has no chance. The contacts of the Northern League secretary are continuous with all the main leaders, not only the majority but also Giorgia Meloni, to try to reach the fourth ballot (if not earlier) with a solution that is as shared as possible.

The Mario Draghi hypothesis remains in the background, even if a legislative pact and above all a new premier are needed, while remaining in the Center-right the names on the rise are those of Gianni Letta (who would certainly have the vote of his nephew Enrico, leader of the Democratic Party) and of Marcello Pera, followed by the President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati. The candidacy of Letizia Moratti.

Categorically excluding a name of the Center-Left, such as Paolo Gentiloni, the compromise could also lead to Pierferdinando Casini, which Renzi likes very much, while Marta Cartabia does not convince in a transversal way e Giuliano Amato he would not have the votes of the League (obviously not even of FdI). We’ll see, but something moves and Berlusconi’s candidacy for the Quirinale begins to creak.