Quirinale, Berlusconi is worried more about the holding of the Center-right (except FdI) than the votes to be recovered in other groups

For Silvio Berlusconi, constantly committed to updating the abacus of his race to Quirinale, they are not just roses. It is true, as he wrote Affaritaliani.it, that the Center-right could add about ninety votes arriving from other parliamentary groups (thirty from renziani, thirty from Mixed and others trena from Pd And 5 Star Movement), but the former Knight must beware (and fear) above all friendly fire.

Authoritative sources of the coalition of which Forza Italia is part underline how in the secret of the urn the notorious snipers against Berlusconi there could even be two hundred in the ranks of the Center-right, a monstrous figure that in Arcore worries most about the signing campaign among the other groups and parties. According to the hypotheses circulating in the Palazzo, the snipers, or Silvio’s traitors, would nestle above all between Forza Italia itself, the Lega and the minor groups of the coalition.

The fear that would push the parliamentarians to Center-right not to vote for the former Cav al Quirinale would be only one and that is the one who a minute after the proclamation of the election Enrico Letta and Giuseppe Conte declare the experience of the national unity government led by Mario Draghi over, asking for an immediate return to the polls. And there are many parliamentarians from Center-right, except of Brothers of Italy, who know perfectly well that they will never return to Rome, both because of the polls and because of the cut in parliamentarians.

Therefore? All on the high seas, since the hypothesis Mario Draghi president of the Republic above all it frightens the pentastellati for the same reason or for the possible, immediate, return to the polls. This is how, according to funds from the Center-right government and moderate, the hole card, which he would be working on above all Matteo Renzi, is what leads to Pierferdinando Casini.

The former Speaker of the House has long been in Center-right with governments led by Berlusconi and at the latest Politics of 2018 he was elected to the Senate with the Center left in the uninominal in Bologna. And, very important in Italy, it is ultra-Catholic. According to the latest rumors, the figure of Casini it would be the ideal one to put more or less everyone in agreement, avoiding the risk of voting (both with Berlusconi and with Draghi).