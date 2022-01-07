Quirinale, the latest rumors about the new President’s match. Arcore’s calculations

Silvio Berlusconi believes it. He really believes it. There are 17 days left before the first ballot in Montecitorio for the election of the new one President of the Republic and, although officially it will be a summit of the Center-right which will probably be held next week to formalize the former Cavaliere’s descent into the field, his candidacy is a certainty. Authoritative sources of Come on Italy they explain that “the game is wide open”. The first three votes will almost certainly fail with many blank ballots to keep the games and negotiations covered.

But from the fourth ballot, when 505 votes will be enough to go Quirinale, Berlusconi (who will not be among the big voters in Montecitorio as it had been hypothesized in recent days) will try them all. At the moment – explain sources at the highest levels – it is estimated between absent due to Covid or quarantine and snipers 20-25 defections in the Center-right. Forza Italia, they ensure, is granite, as are Lega and Fratelli d’Italia. Even the UDC is strongly convinced and lined up alongside the former Cav, some problems could perhaps come from Coraggio Italia, but many assure them that they will not betray the founder of the Center-right.

Then there are the votes arriving and the estimates that are made in Arcore and in the headquarters of Come on Italy they are 25-30 MPs M5S ready to vote Berlusconi, both to avoid the polls (practically certain with Mario Draghi al Colle) and for the openings (appreciated) towards the Movement and citizenship income. Then there is the Mixed Group, either Room that Senate, from which – the sources explain – another 30 votes could come for the blue leader, not only from former grillini.

A few cards for Silvio, between 5 and 10, could then be added even from Democratic party and in particular by the former Renzians Dem, both as a slap in the face to Enrico Letta and to the left of the Democratic Party who is preparing for the return of the hated Massimo D’Alema both to avert the early elections with the secretary who would make a scorched earth around the current that was the number one of Italy Viva, currently majority in parliamentary groups. Basically, net of the Renzians, according to Arcore’s calculations updated to January 7, 20-25 votes are missing to elect Berlusconi as Head of State.

Precisely, Renzi. Until now Italy Viva has ruled out to vote for the former Cav, but according to what is known to Affaritaliani.it there will be a confidential face-to-face meeting between the same before January 24th Renzi And Berlusconi, probably in the Roman home of Silvio. There anything can happen, a “negotiation” will open which will obviously also include the Colle. It is difficult to think of a passage by the Renzians in Center-right, but every hypothesis is on the table since with the return of the Dalemiani-bersaniani of Article 1 in the Democratic Party, and the alliance with Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Stars, the distance between Italia Viva and Letta is now unbridgeable. “About thirty Renzians would be enough to vote for Silvio and the presidency reaches its fourth vote“, explain sources of the Center Right. Indeed, everything is possible and a cautious optimism spreads among the Azzurri.