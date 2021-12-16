Quirinale, Berlusconi dictates the line to his people for the race to the Colle

Silvio Berlusconi pull straight for the ride to Colle. The Forza Italia leader is increasingly convinced that the goal Quirinale is within his reach and first of all wants to convince his parliamentarians. For this reason – reads the Corriere della Sera – he educated his people well loyal. “So, for the first three votes, we will ask everyone to vote white board. It’s the only way to get to the fourth and really try it. “To the veterans of Berlusconi, to the men who have been with him for a long time and who have known him for a lifetime, the Berlusconi engaged in the Quirinale campaign recalls that of the origins, the builder who built on land on which others would not have bet a lira, the president of the Milan who suggested to the coach the formation to be deployed.

Berlusconi – continues the Courier – he knows perfectly well that the game enters his hands not before the fourth vote. And in the decision not to want to do absolutely “the flag candidate», Repeated until exhaustion by the forcers to the interlocutors of League And Brothers of Italy, there is the awareness that leaving the first three votes empty leaves a greater margin for identifying that “president of all” to whom both Meloni and Enrico Letta they referenced in the last week.

