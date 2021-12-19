Quirinale, Atreju, Center-right and European relations: Giorgia Meloni between ambiguity and successes. Interview with Maria Latella

These are days when journalists who have been following politics for years they struggle to make predictions. Everything seems to change not from week to week, but almost from day to day. Even with respect to the hypothesis that is most talked about: the move day Mario Draghi to the Quirinale or, on the other hand, the confirmation of his / her stay a Chigi palace.

Maria Latella, anchorwoman from Skytg24 and say Radio24, columnist of the Messenger, has followed Italian politics since al Quirinale took office Scalfaro and then to Chigi palace I arrive Silvio Berlusconi. This week analyzes for Business Italians the evolution of the situation interviewed by the director Angelo Maria Perrino.

After Atreju Giorgia Meloni conquered the political scene for a few days. But it continues to send an ambiguous message. “Berlusconi at the Quirinale? Yes, but there are no votes. Dragons on the Hill? Yes, but I don’t know if I would rate it “…

“With the parade of leaders at his’Christmas of the conservatives‘ Giorgia Meloni added another piece to the project she has in mind, that is to present herself as the future director of an Italian right that does not disturb theEurope precisely because it is inserted in the context of the conservative party. It is too early to say how long it will take her to complete her long journey, but the steps that could, and in part already can, help her are clear ”.

Let’s start with those who might help you

“The ability to interact with different worlds, in Italy and abroad. In Italy the relationship he established with the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta. Mutual respect and a civil confrontation between opponents help to strengthen his image as a leader who knows how to relate to worlds different from his own. Enrico Letta he is a politician with a vast network of European and international relations and this too can indirectly be an advantage for Melons. Obviously also Read has its advantage in this dialogue with the leader of the day Brothers of Italy. And for the moment the relationship seems to be working for both of them, at least according to the polls that Affari has also published and which see growth both Pd that Brothers of Italy“.

Meloni, however, was forced to back down for having said that Enrico Letta is “the Casalino of Macron”. A bad slip.

“You were right to apologize. In the slightly euphoric atmosphere of the day’s success Atreju the clutch must have escaped ”.

What other steps can help Meloni in its consolidation march?

“In an international key, the insistence on the adjective“ conservative ”, also inserted in the Christmas from Atreju, signals the desire to present oneself now only in this capacity. It does this in Europe and of course also in the United States. After all, it is there President of the European Conservatives and he often repeats that today there is nothing more revolutionary than being conservative. Of course, it depends on which ones. Valerie Pecresse in France she is a Gaullist conservative but certainly very anchored to European values. Orban it is another thing and compared to him it does not seem that Giorgia Meloni want to distance themselves. I don’t know how long it will be possible to maintain an interlocutory position with respect to countries in which fundamental rights are restricted. There Germany he can afford it, but let’s say he starts from different strengths.

In short, for now in the approach march Giorgia Meloni takes advantage of the ability to speak to different worlds in Italy and abroad. What could limit it instead?

“The difficulty in expanding and modernizing its ruling class. All parties have problems because, as we know, politics no longer attracts as it did in the 1960s or even up to the 1980s. On the other hand, having a quality political staff today is indispensable. Because if not, as you can see, when it comes to managing serious things they are called technicians. And the voters in the end do not forgive the incompetence. They can trust once. But the second do not fall for it. As can also be seen from the parable of the conservative Boris Johnson in Great Britain. He lost a boarding school where i Tories they had been winning for two hundred years ”.