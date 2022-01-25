Vote for the Quirinale, the session of the call for the will resume today at 15 second ballot for the election of the President of the Republic after the ‘black smoke’ – widely expected – in yesterday’s first vote: 672 ballots for white ballots.

As already on Monday, even today the senators and deputies have been divided into time slots to comply with the anti-covid provisions in Montecitorio. It will start from 15.03 to 15.11 with the six 6 deputies who for health reasons asked to vote first, 6 senators for life and senators from Abbate to Campari (59); 15.12-15.19: senators from Candiani to Di Micco (50); 5.20-15.27: senators from Di Nicola to Iori (50); 15.28 -15.35: senators from Iwobi to Mollame (50); 15.36 – 15.43: senators from Montani to Quarto (50); 3.44-15.51: senators from Rampi to Unterberger (50); 15.52-15.54: senators from Urraro to Zuliani (n.14). The second call will follow, the duration of which is estimated from 15.55 to 15.58.

Afterwards, there will be the call of the deputies: 15.59-16.06: deputies from Acunzo to Berti (50); 16.07-16.14: deputies from Bianchi to Caparvi (49); 16.15-16.22: deputies from Capitanio to Cominardi (50); 16.23-16.30: deputies from Conte to Di Giorgi (50); 16.31-16.38: deputies from Di Lauro to Fraccaro (50); 16.39-16.46: deputies from Fragomeli to Grippa (50); 4.47-4.53 pm: deputies from Gubitosa to Manca (50); 16.54-17.01: deputies from Mancini to Muroni (50); 17.02-17.09: deputies from Musella to Piccoli Nardelli (50); 17.10-17.17: deputies from Piccolo to Ruggiero (50); 17.18-17.25: deputies from Ruocco to Sportiello (51); 17.26-17.33: deputies from Squeri to Vianello (50); 17.34-17.37: deputies from Vietina to Zucconi (24). The second call will follow, the duration of which is estimated from 17.38 to 17.43.

Finally, he calls her from the regional delegates: 17.44-17.52: 58 regional delegates. The second call will follow.