Vote for the Quirinale, it was the leaders of the political forces who asked Prime Minister Mario Draghi for a political initiative. Or rather a comparison to better understand the scope of action, what the Prime Minister intends to do and what would happen if he were to leave the helm of the government for the Quirinale. Adnkronos learns this from sources in Palazzo Chigi. So the prime minister would have decided to take a step in this direction, extending his hand to understand the requests of the parties, what the requests are and how Draghi – self-described as a ‘grandfather at the service of institutions’ – can serve the country in the best possible way from their point of view.

Would be hence the whirlwind of contacts with the main leaders, starting with Matteo Salvini, met in the morning despite the lack of confirmation from Palazzo Chigi and the Carroccio. Then the contacts with Enrico Letta and Giuseppe Conte, with other possible comparisons in the next few hours -easy they have already been, because the rumors are running but the mouths of the staff remain sewn together- for what someone already defines as Draghi’s ‘consultations’.

AND if Draghi’s ‘move’ leads many to hope that the game will be resolved by the third time, he calls – “a President elected by most is the goal”, assures those in the government who closely follow the game – the fear is that the confrontation with the leaders could hinder the race to the Quirinale even more. Because the positions are distant and already from the first meeting of the day – the one with Salvini – the rumors report of parties ready to up the ante. And getting back to the government team, if Draghi were to go straight for the Quirinale, brings with it many, too many pitfalls. In addition to the risk of sending the two coalitions and the individual parties into fibrillation.