Elections for the Quirinale, the former constitutional judge Paolo Maddalena was the most voted in the first ballot for the election of the President of the Republic with 36 votes. The following also obtained preferences: the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, 16; the Minister of Justice, Marta Cartabia, 9; Silvio Berlusconi, the Forza Italia deputy Roberto Cassinelli, Guido De Martino, son of Francesco, and the former M5S deputy Antonio Tasso, 7; Umberto Bossi and the president of Italia viva, Ettore Rosato, 6; Marco Cappato, 5; the senator of the Lega Cesare Pianasso and Bruno Vespa, 4; the conductor of a ‘Sheep Day’, Giorgio Lauro, Enzo Palaia, the director of Dis, Elisabetta Belloni, the deputy of Italia viva Maria Teresa Baldini, the president of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, Pierluigi Bersani, the journalist Claudio Sabelli Fioretti, Francesco Rutelli, Amadeus, 3; Giuliano Amato, the President of the Senate, Elisabetta Casellati, Alberto Angela, Pier Ferdinando Casini, the former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Gianluca De Fazio, the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, the surgeon Ermanno Leo, Antonio Martino, the jurist Ugo Mattei , the undersecretary for publishing, Giuseppe Moles, Carlo Nordio, the deputy of the Pd Paolo Siani, 2.

Read also