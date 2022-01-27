In the end, after various rumors, promptly denied, the phone call arrived. Mario Draghi today called Silvio Berlusconi, still hospitalized at San Raffaele, to ” offer him my best wishes for a speedy recovery ”. This was announced by Forza Italia, at lunchtime while the fourth vote for the Hill is underway in the Chamber. ” Silvio is there ”, comments a big blue, worried about the state of health of his leader, who today seems to reappear on the political scene after the ‘step backwards’ of last week on the Quirinale.

Many have thought that this phone call certifies two things: first of all, the return to the field of the president of Fi but also the fact that ‘Super Mario’ is on the track. Hence the clear feeling in the clusters of parliamentarians in the Transatlantic that the Draghi hypothesis is always standing and at the center of the negotiations between the parties. Hypothesis reinforced by Antonio Tajani’s ‘visit’ to the premier at Palazzo Chigi. Even if the blue coordinator is quick to make it clear: “Our position does not change ”.

Between the Azzurri, the telephone conversation between the Cav and Draghi marked the thaw between the two, since according to the vulgate the former prime minister was left ill because despite having personally contributed to the birth of the Draghi government, the former governor of Bank of Italy had never made itself heard. There are those who even bet that once the ice is broken, Berlusconi will be able to distance himself from the center-right and think of revising his granite ‘no’ to the election of Draghi al Colle. It is no coincidence that FI circles immediately specified that ” no political issue was addressed during the phone call ” and Berlusconi’s line does not change: Draghi must remain at Palazzo Chigi to continue to face the pandemic emergency and to manage the resources of the NRP. The phone call, according to the same sources, was therefore considered an appreciated gesture of courtesy but the ‘no’ to ‘Super Mario’ instead of Mattarella remains.