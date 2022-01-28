Major maneuvers in Montecitorio where the forecast is that Elisabetta Casellati’s candidacy for the Quirinale will not be successful. According to what is learned, ‘centrists’ together with parts of the two camps would be working to re-propose the name of Pier Ferdinando Casini in the afternoon vote. “We are working on it – centrist sources confirm to Andkronos – let’s see if there are the conditions to do so”.

Read also

“Casellati will be under 400 votes”. It is the prediction of a big Pd while it is underway he calls it to Montecitorio. The center-left is betting on the flop of the candidacy of the president of the Senate, wanted by Matteo Salvini. “Here is Salvini’s masterpiece … a villain who puts the second position of the state in the middle”, he comments between the bewilderment of the move on Casellati and a certain satisfaction in anticipating the possible thud of the leader of the League. “Forza Italia does not vote compactly and who knows that in the secret of the ballot box Meloni will also get tripped up …”.

For the top Pd the priority card always remains that of Mario Draghi if the conditions are created to put it on the field by overcoming the vetoes after the defeat of the Casellati attempt. But among several dem parliamentarians stationed in the Transatlantic (the Democratic Party does not participate in the first call today) there is a recurring name: that of Sergio Mattarella.