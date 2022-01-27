On the fifth ballot for the election of the President of the Republic, the center-right will write a name on the ballot. And the hypothesis linked to the president of the Senate reappears Elisabetta Casellati. The summit of the center-right, which met on Thursday evening, notes, decided that in the vote of January 28, 2022 the great center-right voters will indicate one of the high-level names proposed in recent days and has given a mandate to Matteo Salvini – after any appropriate interlocution – to define it by the new summit at 9 am tomorrow. “Frattini? The names are many, do not let me mention the names of Tizio and Caio”, said the leader of the League, leaving the Chamber after the summit. “We will vote compact,” he added.

Read also

“The center right gave me a mandate, I’m happy with the compactness of the alliance, if everyone takes a step forward and stops with the vetoes, from tomorrow you can take care of other things and best wishes … “, he continued, addressing the reporters.” I expect that tomorrow there will be steps decisive and definitive. I count on it. My duty is to speak to everyone, to listen to everyone. I have one night and one morning to work on it, we will meet again tomorrow morning at 9, I hope that Pd and M5S will no longer vote blank ballot from tomorrow “, he said, without excluding any news in the next few hours:” The night is young, some night calls are there. I can do. I do not veto, but we are talking about the president of all Italians. Now let me go and do what I have to do, so tomorrow I can say something more concrete. The names are many “.

The indication of a name on the card “is a way to count yourself”, emerged during the summit. In the meeting, the name of the president of the Senate would come back to the fore. “Tomorrow there will be a new center-right summit, Casellati is one of the names. Tomorrow someone will tell them,” said Giovanni Toti. “All right, tomorrow we will vote for a name, but ask Salvini” Luigi Brugnaro limited himself to saying. Vittorio Sgarbi, meanwhile, revealed that ” tomorrow could be the double vote ”, after that of 11 ” even one in the afternoon ”.

CENTER LEFT

In the late evening a three-way meeting was held between Enrico Letta, Giuseppe Conte and Roberto Speranza. For tomorrow morning at 8.30 another meeting extended to the delegations of Pd, M5S and Leu has been called to decide on the possible reaction if the name of Maria Elisabetta Casellati will materialize as the choice of the center-right.

Meanwhile, Peppe Provenzano, deputy secretary of the Democratic Party, with an eloquent ” better reiterate ” re-proposed the tweet with which Letta on Wednesday took a clear position against the Casellati hypothesis: “Propose the candidacy of the second position of the State, together with the opposition , against their government allies would be an operation never seen in the history of the Quirinale. Absurd and incomprehensible. It would represent, in short, the most direct way to blow everything up “, the words of the Secretary Dem.