The fact of focusing on a new mandate from the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella to close the Quirinale match is “ignoble in one way and inevitable in the other”. This is the opinion of the philosopher Massimo Cacciari who, speaking with AdnKronos, considers this outcome as “the most natural product of an absolute weakness”.

“They have not found – says Cacciari – any kind of agreement demonstrating absolute political impotence and from this, inevitably, the appeal to Mattarella to stay at the Quirinale. I listen to one of them who is chatting in an ignoble way about what they are good. I think they are also devoid of a sense of modesty because they dare to sell this thing as their own affirmation, their own victory “. Cacciari is then clear in rejecting the behavior of the leaders who led the negotiations for the Hill. “Everyone forgives equally”, he concludes.