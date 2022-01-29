The Colle game ended with the re-election of Sergio Mattarella, in the M5S the air is blowing from a showdown. And there is talk, with increasing insistence, of a fracture (if not an imminent split) between the ‘Contiana’ wing of the 5 Star Movement and the area that instead belongs to the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who on Friday evening, with a note, publicly disavowed the method that had led to the identification of the director of Dis Elisabetta Belloni as a possible candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. There is an obvious distance between the holder of the Farnesina and the pentastellato leader Giuseppe Conte, plastically remarked by Di Maio’s absence at the joint assembly in which, at lunchtime, the president of the Movement announced to the great Grillini voters the vote in support of Mattarella.

“Conte failed to negotiate with Salvini”, the accusation that comes from Di Maio’s loyalists. In a background of ‘Il Foglio’ there is talk of a conversation between the minister of Pomigliano d’Arco and the exponent Pd Beatrice Lorenzin, in which Di Maio would have rejoiced for the failed ‘blitz’ of Conte and Salvini on the name of Belloni, thwarted thanks to the help of the minister dem Lorenzo Guerini: reconstructions denied both by Lorenzin and by the spokesman of the same foreign minister. But the tension remains very high.

In the evening, clear words arrive from Di Maio: “I believe that also in the M5S it is necessary to open an internal political reflection”. The head of the Farnesina warns: “I have heard in recent days that Draghi must remain in Chigi, the highest profile to manage the crisis we are experiencing. I fully agree, and to do this we must get to work immediately from tomorrow, because the country has sacrosanct priorities and I hope that tomorrow no one will start feeding games, tensions or divisions “.

After all, the day was characterized by a thousand fibrillations. Deputies attributable to the ‘Dimaiana’ area, conversing with the Adnkronos in the Transatlantic, even say that some ‘Contian’ exponents of the M5S would have asked for Di Maio’s expulsion from the Movement in the councils of these hours. Voices that do not find direct confirmation but which in any case return the climate of great tension that reigns within the starry parliamentary corpaccione.

To those who, at the press conference, ask him if the break with Di Maio can be recomposed, Conte replies that “there will be an opportunity for the necessary internal clarifications”: “Ours is a community that discusses and in which every political exponent must first of all answer not to the current leader but to the entire community of members “, underlines the former prime minister.

Meanwhile, the ‘dimaiani’ celebrate the re-election of the President: “We have already indicated Mattarella in three votes, today is an important day”, say some. During the counting that crowns the Head of State for the second time, a group of parliamentarians, almost all Grillini, meet in front of the TV in the Transatlantic. At the center of the big group is Di Maio, celebrated by the loyalists when the president of the Chamber Roberto Fico announces the achievement of the quorum. Pats on the back, handshakes: it’s all a “good Luigi”, in the group of ‘dimaiani’. Among these, the deputy minister to Mef Laura Castelli, Sergio Battelli, Vincenzo Spadafora, Gianluca Vacca, Iolanda Di Stasio, Anna Macina. Later, Conte will also arrive in the ‘corridor of lost steps’ to receive the embrace of his parents.

But there is not only the internal showdown. At the end of the long quirinalizia marathon, many in the M5S also come to terms with the state of health of relations with the allies of the Democratic Party, which are increasingly tense. “If I still trust Conte? Yes”, the secretary dem Enrico Letta telegraphically replies to the reporters. In the press conference Conte denies the yellow-green axis in the negotiations for the Colle (“nonsense”): in the evening the leaders of M5S and Pd meet in the Transatlantic, greeting each other affectionately. But in the 5-star house, the reaction of the Democratic Party to the outcome of the quirinal negotiations is greeted with great irritation. winner ‘”. “They did the impossible to bring Draghi to the Presidency of the Republic and they lost. And now they pretend to be the kingmakers of the Mattarella bis. We are ridiculous”, attack the same sources.

(by Antonio Atte)