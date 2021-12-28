Beautiful and impossible, it is the best solution to the Quirinale problem. Problem that in one way or another‘more will have to be resolved in the first weeks of 2022, but which is currently sailing in the thickest fog. Made of names that overlap, of candidacies born and burned in a few hours, of tactical games that are the prelude to strategic games that should soon develop on these screens. Yet it is a question of electing the guarantor of our Constitution, a person (man or woman) who is the President of all, someone on whose moral and political skills all parties can count. And above all all Italians.

This is why the best solution would be to re-elect Sergio Mattarella, a President who has demonstrated his ability to be President and who could continue to prove it for a few more years, perhaps until the end of the legislature in 2023. Thus also guaranteeing the continuation of Mario Draghi’s government. supported by its majority, as large as it is anomalous. But Mattarella has said and repeated that he does not intend to stay on the Hill, therefore the end of hope. Unless you get an afterthought of the‘last minute, perhaps caused by a Parliament paralyzed by mutual vetoes and the jokes of snipers and therefore unable to elect his successor and guarantee the life of himself and the government.

The second hypothesis, currently the most popular one, is that Draghi is elected to the Quirinale. After weeks of silence on this issue, the prime minister finally threw in a few sentences that everyone interpreted as his willingness, indeed his desire to be head of state.

But this exit of Draghi was not liked by the parties that support him, who know very well that in the case of his transfer to the Quirinale it would be very complicated for the legislature to go ahead with another prime minister, obviously a technician, therefore a sort of stand-in for the‘former president of the ECB. To put it vulgarly, a puppet who would move only according to the orders that his Boss would give him. In this case, the chances of going to early elections are very high, and hardly anyone among the parties wants them, much less those outgoing parliamentarians who would automatically become outgoing, given the cut provided for by the constitutional reform approved two years ago. So Draghi yes, Draghi perhaps, but also Draghi no. So who could go up to the Colle? …

