Quique Sanchez Flores, coach of Getafe, spoke this Saturday in the preview of his team’s match in the Copa del Rey and told what many think and few say. Here we leave you the best statements of the technician that have lit up the social networks:
“It’s a different season. The Copa del Rey begins at the end of an important stretch of the season and somehow closes the chapter and there is rest. It doesn’t interfere in the League. Last year the situation in the league was different, it was distressing and interfered quite a bit.
“We want to compete as well as possible knowing that it is a competition that is made for the big ones to win. The format is clearly a proposal so that it is the top-level teams that reach the final and are in that Super Cup that is so popular. Knowing that, we, the qualifiers that we have to play, we are going to play the best possible one hundred percent”.
“We don’t trust at all the difference in categories that there may be. The Copa del Rey shortens the differences and we will try to bring out the best possible team to compete as well as possible,” he declared.
“We do everything possible. We feel demanded, as it should be. We have to work to give them the best. We did it last season and we will do it this season. We work for them, so that they feel satisfied with their team. get good results, they will change their minds,” he said.
#Quique #Sánchez #Flores #lights #Cup #statements #Cup #greats #win
Leave a Reply