Quique Pina, head of sports at Real Murcia, and even more after the resignation presented by Manolo Molina, thinks of everything. Even in who will be the replacement of Mario Simón in case the grana team does not meet expectations and does not point to the top of the classification. And it is that the Murcian manager, who has not yet appeared publicly after the departure of Lorca, has already told Pedro Munitis to follow Murcia closely from the beginning of the course in case he has to take the reins soon. Munitis trained Sabadell last year in the First RFEF.