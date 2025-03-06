The chronicler remembers that scene well. He looks at the press tribune of Atakoy Arena, Multipurpose Pavilion of Istanbul.

Two years have passed.

It rained and was a cold that peeled in a depressed Türkiye after a cruel earthquake: 60,000 lives had been charged alone in Türkiye (and in neighboring Syria, another 8,500).

The European who was played in that 2023 at the Atakoy Arena was Triston. In the stands the public was scarce. Although the great Jakob Ingebrigtsen, author of a second 1,500-3,000 double (this Thursday, in the Norwegian, the Norwegian has advanced a step towards the third double after controlling his 1,500 series, in 3M37S49; in the other series they have seen outside Mo Attaui and Nacho Fontes), Spain had barely collected two podiums.





In Türkiye the 60m fence final appeared. Then, Quique Llopis was 22 years old and no notch in a great competition, but he had been bleiled in that winter. His options were broad and legitimate. However, it started Regulero. And then stumbled in the fifth fence and collapsed over the synthetic, Gigantón with his 1.91m.

Silence wrapped the place.

For a few moments, Llopis was still. He had temporarily lost knowledge. They made it on the stretcher and took it in ambulance.

At night it would appear on social networks.

“I’m fine,” he told the camera from the hospital.





It would take a month to rebuild, although the wait would be worth it.

A year later, he signed a milestone: Quique Llopis caressed the Olympic podium. It was fourth in the 110 fences of Paris 2024.

And yesterday, as an athlete of enormous weight, he appeared in the Europeans Short Track in Appealoorn (Netherlands) while, Revanchista, he confessed to Tomás Campos (Brand):

– I am the athlete that I am in part to the fall of Istanbul.



Ana Peleteiro, this Thursday in Apeldoorn MAJA HITIJ / GETTY IMAGES

Fourth in the European ranking of this 2025, with that 7S48 that had led him to match the record of Spain of Orlando Ortega, Llopis has managed his series (7s53) and has won the pass to the semifinal this Friday, where Asier Martínez and the surprising Abel Jordán, one of the novelties of Spain athletics, will also be.

(The mixed relay has been 4th this Thursday. And Ronda Ana Peleteiro has passed, which has signed 14,14m in the triple qualification, Lester Lescay and Jaime Guerra, which left up to 8.07m in length, and Esther Guerrero, winner of her 1,500 series, in 4M14s21; almost all have options in the finals of this Friday).