Quique Sánchez Flores, coach of Sevilla, regretted the racist insults he received from his fans during the match between Getafe and Sevilla, which ended with a 0-1 victory for the Andalusian team. Quique is the son of the artist Carmen Flores, sister of the legendary Lola Flores, and has gypsy roots. “I am absolutely proud that every pore of my veins can breathe gypsy. But it is one thing to be a gypsy or part gypsy, and another thing is to be used as a racist insult. It seems aberrant to me,” said the Sevilla coach at a press conference at the conclusion of the match. “I think that in these times, where so many things advance, they grab us and push us back. “They tell us things that are absolutely outside of any space for coexistence,” added the Madrid coach.

“Here there is part of the public, I say part and not all, who believe they have the right to tell us whatever they want. And that is happening in all stadiums in the world. We are workers, who come to work in a peaceful stadium. We have to be respected,” clarified the coach of the Sevilla team. “This may have to happen to someone very fat, to someone very big, so that in the end all this turns around. All the mechanisms of the powers have to be put to work to stop this. “It has been unfortunate,” he added. “There have been people who have behaved very well in the stands, but we have to do something together so that this does not happen again. We have to give the generations that come after us a space to have fun, to have a good time, as happens in golf, basketball or tennis. There is no insult there,” he concluded.

It should be remembered that in the 69th minute of the match, referee Iglesias Villanueva had to activate the anti-racism protocol after his linesman informed him that the Sevilla player Acuña had been insulted in a racist manner with shouts of “Acuña, monkey” and “Acuña, you come from the monkey.” The game stopped for two and a half minutes and the public address system reported the insults, which stopped. If they had continued, the referee could have suspended the match.

Sevilla publicly denounced the insults received by its player Acuña and Quique. “We have been demanding respect, that they do not come to free themselves and say nonsense. The lineman heard the insult and the referee stopped the game. We have to clean up the image of football,” clarified, for his part, Sergio Ramos, the captain of Sevilla.

