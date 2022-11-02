Presenters Quinty Trustfull and Vivian Slingerland are anything but happy with the disappearance of coffee time . In the first broadcast after the announcement that the program will disappear from the tube in May, the two responded to the news. “Just a cunt.”

“Normally we talk here about the news that caught our eye. Now we are the news ourselves,” Quinty Trustfull opened the show today. “We heard yesterday that coffee time on May 26, 2023 to be exact, and that’s a shame, and that’s an understatement,” she said. The presenters were told the news after the broadcast. “Then tears will come to your eyes.”

Trustfull understands the decision to stop. "It is an expensive program to make. It is certainly understandable, but that does not mean that you can also give it a place emotionally. But luckily we still have seven months to do that. We can finish it, very chic, until the end of the season."

Missing a lot

Vivian Slingerland calls the stop of the program ‘ordinarily said, just a cunt’. ,,We heard something here and there in the corridors, so it’s not completely new”, she says. “But the day you hear it is annoying. We have a fantastic team. I will miss that very much.”

Presenter Patrick Martens also responded on Instagram today. ‘I am happy and proud to have been a part of this for six years now. First as a reporter and entertainment expert and since 2.5 years as a presenter,” he writes. ‘We’re going to be popping and enjoying it immensely for the next seven months! I hope you do too! Thank you for the sweet messages yesterday, really heartwarming.’

Yesterday afternoon it was announced that the RTL4 program coffee time is removed from the tube. According to Van der Vorst, the National Postcode Lottery and the VriendenLoterij have made the decision. Without the contribution of the sponsors it is not feasible to continue the program.

Meanwhile, RTL is looking ‘at possibilities’ for the replacement of coffee time. It is not yet possible to provide further details about the interpretation, says a spokesperson for the broadcaster.

