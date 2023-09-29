Genoa – Alberto Scagni was sentenced to 24 years and 6 months and recognized as partially mentally ill, which is why at the end of his sentence he will have to be admitted to an institution. This is the verdict pronounced this morning by the Court of Assizes, presided over by Massimo Cusatti, for the 43-year-old man who on 1 May 2022 killed his sister Alice, then thirty-four years old, under her house in the Quinto district of Genoa, hitting her with 24 stab wounds. Scagni, we remember, was accused of voluntary homicide aggravated by premeditation, cruelty and “insidious means”, since the weapon used to carry out the attack was hidden in a bag (the last two were excluded). A fundamental weight was given by the assessment of the killer’s psychological conditions, on which different expert reports had been carried out: for the prosecution consultants, delegated by prosecutor Paola Crispo, Alberto was capable of understanding, for the court expert he was partially mentally ill, according to the experts hired by the defense Scagni was totally incompetent. The killer was in the courtroom this morning. Antonella Zarri and Graziano Scagni, parents of Alberto and Alice, were also present at the reading of the verdict.

Requests from prosecutors and lawyers

The Prosecutor’s Office had asked for a life sentence for the murderer, while the day before yesterday his defenders Alberto Caselli Lapeschi and Mirko Bettoli had argued that he should pay, but not with life imprisonment, insisting on the fact that the aggravating circumstances were not contestable and that for him a path of recovery would have been more appropriate than prison. This morning, however, it was Andrea Vernazza, the lawyer assisting Gianluca Calzona, Alice’s husband, who reiterated that Alberto Scagni had acted in a cruel, premeditated and deceitful manner, thus supporting the request for a life sentence advanced by the prosecution.

Alarms ignored

Scagni had been stopped by the police a few hundred meters from the crime scene. Previously, shortly after 1pm on May 1st, approximately 7 hours after the attack, he had telephoned his parents, threatening to hit them or his sister if money was not credited to his account: his father had reported him with a called the police switchboard, but no police station had been sent. Even in the previous days, the relatives had reported to the police station how their son was becoming increasingly aggressive, and had then turned to the mental health doctors, who had scheduled a meeting with Scagni for May 2nd. A parallel investigation had been opened into the alleged omissions of the police and, indeed, Mental Health, which prosecutor Crispo however asked to be closed in recent months.