Hours after Espanyol lost in Mallorca because of three penalties, the last of them repeated, the Royal Spanish Football Federation offered the VAR audios of the members about the last controversial play.

And no, it is not the intervention of Kumbulla in the play after the penalty, nor some supposed hands of Cheddira. The reason why Del Cerro Grande called the Collegiate Quintero González was an alleged influence of Cheddira, who has one foot within the semicircle of the area when Abdón Prats shoots, in the second play after the penalty, after the rejection of Joan García.

Del Cerro Grande called Var to Quintero González because he understood that the striker prevented a goal play by playing the ball after the second rejection of Joan García

With the regulatory time, Abdón Prats stumbled upon Cabrera, who was crouched on the ground after an involuntary slip. Penalty for Mallorca said the referee. He threw Abdón Prats and Joan García stopped the ball again, and several players were thrown at the rejection. Martin Valjent arrives first and his shot rejects Joan García.

Then the ball goes straight to Cheddira, who damps him with his chest to pick him up again Joan García. However, Del Cerro Grande called Var to Quintero González because he understood that the striker had a foot a few centimeters inside the area and that he prevented a goal play by playing the ball after Joan García’s second rejection.