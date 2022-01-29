Quintero does not lose faith: this was his message of support for the National Team

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The midfielder could not be in this call due to injury.
January 28, 2022, 10:50 PM
The Colombian National Team left the Qatar World Cup this Friday, after losing at home against Peru, 0-1, in the qualifying round for the Qatar World Cup.
After the game, and while the criticism rained down, one of those who came out to support the team was the midfielder Juan FernandoQuintero.
Quintero’s message
The player, who recently arrived at River Plate, could not be in this call due to his knee injury, suffered in the friendly against Honduras.
Quintero, a great absence from the team, left a message on his Instagram account expressing that he continues to have faith in qualifying.
“Get off… I’m riding… With all of you guys… Worse things have happened to us and we always come out ahead,” he wrote.
SPORTS
