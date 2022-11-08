“Since 2009, 23 advanced therapies have been authorized in Europe, but 7 (over 30%) have been withdrawn from the market by pharmaceutical companies. This is sobering since the failure is not due to scientific aspects, such as safety or efficacy, but to obstacles on the sustainability front of these innovative but complex therapies. Therefore in Europe, but also in Italy, these therapies, despite the regulatory evaluation that has taken place on the drug and on clinical trials, are not available for our patients “. This is how Concetta Quintarelli, head of the Tumor Gene Therapy Unit of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome and member of the Committee for Advanced Therapies of the European Medicines Agency Ema, on the sidelines of the Event ‘At2 Advanced talks on Advanced therapies – retreAT: tracing the path of advanced therapies in Italy ‘, which was held today at the Ara Pacis Auditorium in Rome.

“Today – Quintarelli points out – there are 16 advanced therapies approved in Europe, 10 of which are available for patients in our country, but according to forecasts in the next decade, about fifty new gene therapies, cellular or medical products could arrive on the market. tissue engineering. A number for which Europe and Italy must be prepared. The risk would be of not seeing these therapies, often life-saving, reach their final goal: patients “. Of the 10 advanced therapies authorized and available in Italy, four are gene therapies indicated for SMA, metachromatic leukodystrophy, eriditary retinal dystrophy and Ada-Scid; three are therapies based on the use of Car-T cells; one is cell therapy (for complex perianal fistulas) and two are tissue engineered products.

Regarding retreAT, the first policy shaping project on advanced therapies in Italy conceived by the Advanced Therapies Observatory, at the center of today’s event, Quintarelli has no doubts: “This is an extremely ambitious project because it wants to bring together all the leaders in Italy who are involved in clinical trials, in the development of advanced therapy drugs to focus attention on what are the current limits for the development of advanced therapies and seek solutions “.