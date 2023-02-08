Chetumal, Quintana Roo.- East Tuesday February 7 In Quintana Roo, it was reported that a person was the victim of a robo with violence when leaving a bank located in Plaza Las Palmas, in cancunwhere armed subjects took 250 thousand pesos from him.

Armed subjects assaulted him leaving the bank

A person was the victim of a violent robbery when leaving a bank located in Plaza the palmsin cancun. The events occurred at approximately 1 in the afternoon on Tuesday, February 7, when the victim was leaving a Banorte branch, but at a certain moment, subjects on a motorcycle took 250,000 pesos from him.

According to what this person stated, two armed individuals dressed in black approached him to threaten him and take his money. The victim handed over the cash and the criminals fled, heading towards the avenue Tulum.

For his part, the victim informed the authorities through the emergency number 911, and elements of the police went to the site. municipal police who implemented an operation to stop the assailants.

In minutes, the cameras of the C5 They managed to locate the suspects who got into a private vehicle to mislead the police, but when they realized that the police were already behind them, they decided to abandon the unit and flee on foot.

The officers began the chase and detonated their weapons to persuade the suspected criminals to stop, they managed to stop three of them and two more got lost in the green area located next to kilometer zero.

Subject wanted to blow up his house

A violent subject was arrested after he tried to assault his partner with a machete in hand and worse still opened the key to the gas tank, with the intention of exploding the place where they were.

The events occurred on 102nd street, between 35th and 40th avenues in the Luis Donaldo Colosio neighborhood, in Carmen beachwhere the neighbors, realizing what was happening, notified the authorities.

Firefighters and policemen arrived at the site who subdued the subject and transferred him to the Public Security divisions, in the Villamar 2 subdivision. On the other hand, personnel from the Specialized Group for Attention to Family and Gender Violence (GEAVIG), was in charge of caring for the woman who was offered counseling to denounce her partner

Uber is now available in Chetumal

drivers of uber They have won a battle in the state capital of Quintana Roosince the private transport service announced that as of this Tuesday, February 7, the application is available at Chetumal.

In this way, residents and visitors will be able to use the service to travel to destinations near the city such as bacalarso through a statement the platform highlighted that now the users of the application will be able to use the standard services of Uber, called ‘UberX’, as they do in other 70 cities and 29 states of the Mexican republic.

The availability of uber in Chetumal derives from an injunction obtained by the company on January 11, 2023, in which it is determined that the services provided by the driving partners through the application of uber they are private, and therefore a public transportation concession or permit is not required in this state.