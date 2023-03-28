Quintana Roo.- On board a boat that provides services to tourists, it was where the Attorney General of the State of Quintana Roo located cocaine.

According to what was reported by the security agency. The operations were carried out after a complaint about the alleged sale of drugs in the area of ​​Paya Maya and Tulum.

In the place, the inspections corresponding to the small boats with Playa del Carmen registration were carried out, locating doses of the well-known white drug in plastic bags.