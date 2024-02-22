The Quintana Roo Attorney General's Office reported the causes of the accident that left five Argentines dead and one Mexican, on the Tulum-Playa del Carmen highway.

After the expert examinations it was determined that the excessive speed, bad weather conditions and lack of caution, were the causes of this accident.

The accident involved an Urvan Nissan from the eTransfer company, driven by Mexican Freddy Omar Quijano Carrillo, and a Suzuki, which was driven by Maximiliano Nicolás Laviano, an Argentine.

The expert report revealed that Maximiliano was driving above the speed limits and without caution since the pavement was wet due to the rains recorded during that day, Sunday, February 18.

Maximiliano lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the other car, both drivers lost their lives.

“Maximiliano Nicolás Laviano was driving the Suzuki vehicle, Ertiga, on the road Tulum-Playa del Carmencoming from Belize, heading from south to north, when he lost control of the unit when exiting a curve and collided with the left front wheel with the sidewalk of the central median of the road, causing it to spin in the air and invaded the contraflow lane, from north to south, impacting the Nissan Urvan-type unit,” the Prosecutor's Office said.

In addition to the two drivers, four other people lost their lives: Vanesa Paola Silva Díaz, 38 years old; Gerónimo Amengual, 32 years old; Hernán Ezequiel Sibella, 35 years old, and Nahuel Alejandro López, 26 years old, all Argentine.

While Yamil Lucas Figallo, 25, was injured and is stable, and Micaela Pipe Menjer, 23, whose health condition is serious.

The bodies of four foreigners have already been delivered to their relatives the transfer of a victim whose family lives in Uruguay is still pending.

The body of Mexican Freddy Omar has already been delivered to his loved ones.