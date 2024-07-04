Mexico City.– The governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama, announced the trajectory of hurricane ‘Beryl’, currently classified as category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that the core of the storm is located 1,215 kilometers east-southeast of the coast of Quintana Roo and is moving west-northwest at 35 kilometers per hour.

So far, the state remains on yellow alert, which involves protecting windows, securing objects that can be thrown by the wind, clearing roofs, drains and gutters, identifying the nearest temporary shelter and the route to get there quickly, storing important documents in plastic bags, having emergency supplies on hand and remaining alert through official channels. Governor Mara Lezama ordered state agencies to prepare emergency response assets.

So far, the state’s four international airports are operating normally.

To ensure the safety of citizens and visitors, the Government of Quintana Roo calls on the population and tourists to remain alert and follow the recommendations issued by the State Coordination of Civil Protection, the National Meteorological Service and Guest Assist (Secretary of Tourism of Quintana Roo).

If you experience a weather event during your trip, take the following into account:

+Be aware of local weather forecasts,

+ Monitor the National Meteorological Service of Mexico,

+ Take extreme precautions for maritime navigation and water activities along the coasts of Quintana Roo,

+ Follow the instructions of local authorities

+ Maintain close contact with your consulate or embassy (if you are a foreigner).

+ More information at (https://smn.conagua.gob.mx/es/ and https://questassist.mx/portal/en/index.php).

We remind travel partners that the Guest Locator system is ready to be activated in the event of a potential hurricane impact of Category THREE or higher.

“We are at a crucial moment and we must all comply and follow the procedures to protect our loved ones and our entire community,” said Governor Lezama.