Chetumal, Quintana Roo.- East monday january 9 In Quintana Roo, it was reported that the bodies of two men in an advanced state of decomposition were found on a dirt road located in Superblock 301, a few meters from Huayacán de cancunbehind International Airport.

In other news, the 19 unions of taxi drivers Quintana Roo They reported that next Wednesday, January 11, they will hold a new demonstration to prevent Uber from providing its services in the entity.

Meanwhile, a fire consumed nine palapas of the Hotel Soullocated on the road Tulum-Boca Paila, without registering injuries, since the property was not providing service.

They find two other bodies in the mountains of Cancun

The bodies of two men were found in an advanced state of decomposition, on a dirt road located in Superblock 301, a few meters from Huayacán de cancunbehind the International Airport.

According to the first reports, the discovery occurred shortly after noon, which is why state police agents arrived at the site, as well as personnel from the Forensic Medical Service to initiate the corresponding investigations and carry out the removal of the corpses.

Unofficial sources indicate that the bodies would have been executed in another place, to be later abandoned on this dirt road.

Hours earlier, two other bodies, corresponding to a man and a woman, were also found around the airport, specifically, near the Generación 2000 neighborhood.

Taxi drivers threaten statewide blockades if Uber enters

The 19 unions of Quintana Roo taxi drivers reported that next Wednesday, January 11, they will hold a new demonstration to prevent uber render their services in the entity.

Eleazar Sagrero Ordoñez, Secretary General of the United Front of Taxi Driversreported that they have met with all the union leaders to make the agreements for the mobilizations that they will carry out to prevent the platform from operating in Quintana Roo.

Next Wednesday the resolution of an amparo is expected that will define whether this platform will be able to operate or not, so the largest concentration will be held at the headquarters of the Judicial power of the Federation located on Andrés Quintana Roo avenue.

Nine palapas catch fire at Tulum hotel

A fire consumed nine palapas of the Hotel Soullocated on the road Tulum-Boca panwithout registering injuries, since the property was not providing service.

The reports indicate that these facilities were recently returned by the authorities of the Mixed Unit of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), which insured it last November due to a problem between the owner and the person to whom they leased it.

Around 10:30 in the morning on Sunday, January 9, firefighters went to the site to control and put out the incident, which spread rapidly, consuming rooms, a restaurant, and the lobby, which were reduced to ashes.

We recommend you read:

The corresponding authorities have already started the investigations, and do not rule out that the incident started intentionally, due to the history of the problem between the owner and the tenant.