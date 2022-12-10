Chetumal, Quintana Roo.- East Saturday December 10 in Quintana Roo, it was reported that authorities detected two entry points for illegal explosives in Chetumal, while in the last 24 hours two traffic accidents left two people dead, as well as property damage for several thousand pesos on the road Tulum-Cobá.

Detection of entry points for illegal explosives

On the occasion of the surveillance for the December holidays the Director of Civil Protection of Chetumal, Pedro Santos Chucreported that two points of entry of illegal explosives into the capital city were detected.

The official pointed out that the municipal authorities identified the areas of explosives trafficking from the center of the country and also on the border with Belize and Chetumal. These two points are located on Federal Highway 186, in the Caobas-Campeche section, as well as on the border with belizein the zone of The Union.

However, he acknowledged that they have not been able to stop this activity due to the leak of information, so those responsible are informed when search and surveillance operations are to be carried out.

The official pointed out that Chetumal These types of products are even offered on social networks, despite being illegal. These have varied prices, ranging from 200 to 600 pesos for the largest ones that can cause severe damage to structures and people.

Two people die in simultaneous accidents

In the last 24 hours, two traffic accidents left two people dead, as well as property damage for several thousand pesos on the road. Tulum-Coba. The events occurred on the highway that leads to Coba, at kilometer three, where two vans collided head-on. In this event, a person was trapped between the twisted irons of the unit in which he was traveling and lost his life.

According to official information, another accident occurred practically simultaneously, in which a truck overturned on the road to Felipe Carrillo Puertonear the town of muyilwhere the death of a person was also reported.

At both points, emergency forces and authorities arrived, who took charge of the corresponding proceedings.

Acquire street cleaning machinery

With the aim of improving the urban image of avenues and main streets, the municipal president of Carmen beachLili Campos, reported that they invested in a new and modern sweeper that will cover 33 routes in the main neighborhoods of the city.

He emphasized that this is the second sweeper that has been acquired during his administration, since last July the first one was assigned to the Fifth Avenuewith a pressure washer, which made cleaning the city more efficient.

For his part, Benny Millán, secretary of Municipal Public Serviceshighlighted the cleaning in the Palmas 2 neighborhood, where the new machinery was delivered.

He said that this colony will be part of the route of the sweeper, which has the capacity to suck various materials such as gravel, glass, plastic, paper, cardboard and even brick fragments.