Although the authorities point out that there is a increase in the contagions of covid-19 in the state of Quintana RooThis is not yet noticeable in state emergency rooms.

Well, unlike the toughest months of the pandemic, this time the designated hospitals to receive coronavirus patients they are not crowded.

MILLENNIUM visited different hospitals in the most important municipalities of the state, among them the General of Playa del Carmen, the General from Cancun and the General of Cozumel; in all, the ambulances are parked and without patients, and the emergency rooms are empty.

For now and despite the epidemiological orange traffic light, these hospitals look at peace, after a year in which they registered an occupation of up to 90 percent.

Even the neighbors of the medical facilities, assure that it has been a good morning, because the constant sirens of ambulances are no longer heard, nor are the long lines of relatives of patients interned for covid-19.

Pablo Palomera, resident of the municipality of Benito Juárez, in Quintan Roo, points out that he feels happy not only because the infections have decreased, but also because they have achieved that little by little tourism returns.

“It is good news because if this does not go down, everything will go down and we already spent many months without work, we were unemployed and for me that means less income ”, shared the 55-year-old man who drives a taxi in the downtown area of Cancun.

The scenario has changed so much that even the triage and the covid annex of the Cancun General Hospital are disabled; Its doors are locked with chains and padlocks, and personnel who previously could not even remove their surgical pajamas are no longer seen entering or leaving.

“It does not mean that in the emergency room there is no covid patient, because there is, but unlike those months now we only have one and not until 40, “said Maricarmen, a nurse from this hospital.

Hotel staff works with covid-19

Cases have decreased so much in the place, that even now their yards are occupied to vaccinate people 50 to 59 years of age. Older adults with vaccination records come and go where people feel less vulnerable to the virus.

“I am happy because we are going to go on a trip to visit my mother-in-law and because we are sure that vaccinated we will not be sick and obviously because we will no longer have the risk of infecting other people,” shared Ana Cristina, a 52-year-old woman years since he left the hospital after taking the second dose of the pfizer vaccine.

Along with Ana Cristina is Ruperto, a 55-year-old man who was also vaccinated, but still decided to be well protected so as not to put himself at risk: “I have heard of one or another case of covid, but less and less, it is less and we feel safer, calmer, but still we still have to take care of ourselves so as not to have to return to the confinement ”.

Despite this drop in infections and the application of the vaccine, there are those who still feel fear, because they say there is a new phenomenon that hotel employees are practicing, it is going to work despite having covid-19 symptoms, because the economic need that the pandemic year generated left them bankrupt and they do not want to lose their jobs.

This case was that of Víctor Martínez, a dancer of artistic and contemporary dance who decided to appear in one of the shows that they give within the Riviera Maya hotels.

“He couldn’t incapacitate me, because as long as you don’t have pain, you can move, as long as you can breathe and the cough doesn’t affect you, because I think you can get out. What’s more we live from the day and if we don’t show up for work, we don’t eat ”,

“The most pertinent thing is that you don’t go to work, but if you don’t work, you don’t eatYou don’t pay for electricity, you don’t pay for water, you don’t pay for the phone and you keep losing ”, added the young artist.

Until June 25, Quintana Roo added 333 new cases in just one day, in addition to ruling that 13 people died from this virus.

With these new infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the entity increased to 31 thousand 794, of which 2 thousand 982 have ended in deaths, 26 thousand 443 in recoveries and 2 thousand 36 are active (with 258 hospitalized patients and 1,778 in social isolation).

DMZ