Chetumal, Quintana Roo.- East sunday december 4 in Quintana Roo it was reported that a couple was attacked gunshots when leaving a shopping mall. Reports indicate that subjects dressed in black intercepted them in the parking lot of the place and shot them at least 10 times before fleeing the place. The victims were reported serious and were taken to a hospital.

In other information, a spectacular accident occurred on Saturday night in Felipe Carrillo Puertoafter a bus bound for Tabasco overturned on the highway, leaving more than 15 people injured.

Compared to last month, hotel occupancy in Cancun presents a rebound with 80 percent occupancy, registering 79.9 percent of its capacity, reported the Association of Hotels of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres.

They shoot a couple in a commercial plaza in Cancun

A couple was attacked with bullets as they left the Multiplaza Kabah, located in Region 219 of Cancun Quintana Roo. The events occurred on Saturday, December 3 at 4:30 in the afternoon, when some subjects dressed in black approached a man and a woman when they were going to their car.

Without saying a word, the subjects, still unidentified, intercepted them and shot them at least 10 times, for which the man ended up lying down, with bullet wounds in the abdomen, while the woman, trying to escape the attack, was also lying on the other side of the kabah avenuewith several impacts of firearm.

According to the reports, the attackers were able to flee on board a van, however, witnesses affirmed that they fled on motorcycles, after leaving the parking lot of the commercial plaza. Meanwhile, the victims were rushed to the General Hospitalwhere his state of health was reported as serious.

Passenger bus overturns in Carrillo Puerto

A spectacular accident occurred on the night of Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Felipe Carrillo Puertoafter a bus bound for Tabasco it overturned on the road, leaving more than 15 people injured.

The events occurred on federal highway 307 Carrillo-Chetumalwhen the driver of the passenger unit, coming from cancun He lost control of the steering wheel, left the road and ended up with the tires up.

Due to the accident, authorities and paramedics went to the scene to provide first aid to the injured, who were trapped inside the unit. After their rescue, the injured passengers were taken to a hospital.

North Zone of Cancun with 80% hotel occupancy

Compared to last month, hotel occupancy shows a rebound with 80 percent occupancy, registering 79.9 percent of its capacity, reported the Association of Hotels of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres.

The agency reported that the hotels in the North Zone in November they had 68 percent, so since the beginning of the winter season, on November 15, there has been an exponential increase.

In this sense cancun was the destination that obtained the most occupancy, with 78.9 percent, followed by the Continental Zone of Women Islandwhich had 78.8 percent, and Puerto Moreloswith 78.3 percent, which shows that the number of tourists is increasing in all destinations.

We recommend you read:

On the other hand, the agency reported that the sanitation protocols continue to be carried out inside the hotels, which include the sanitization of the rooms, as well as the use of antibacterial gel and face masks in specific spaces, especially with the increase of infections that are registered in the Entity.