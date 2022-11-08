Quintana Roo.- This Monday, November 7, in Quintana Roo there were several events that impacted the town, among them, the recent protests by ejidatarios, from KantunilkinQuintana Roo that require the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), payment of compensation.

On the other hand, it was also reported lack of investment in the south of the stateafter restaurateurs felt the abandonment of the government.

While, in health issues, Quintan Roo reported the increase in admissions of people to the emergency room for alcohol or drug use. As well as the insufficiency of infrastructure to provide optimal mental health care.

Blockade continues in Kantunilkin; Ejidatarios request payment from CFE

The blockade continues ejidatarios of Kantunilkin this Monday on the road that leads to the port of Chiquilá, where the crossing to the paradisiacal island Holbox is located after the Federal electricity commission (CFE), will refuse to pay compensation, for an agreement on the payment of common use land for a fiber optic project and submarine line.

This after the group of ejidatarios carried out a march on November 5 that ended in the municipal palace of Lázaro Cárdenas, where the president of the ejido commission presented the response that CFE gave to the petitions.

As mentioned, the CFE refused to pay the compensation by pointing out that it must not be more than 10 years old, because the first connections to the electricity grid were made in the ejido 37 years ago, for which the petition is no longer valid.

Restaurateurs in the south of Quintana Roo urge public investment

Abandoned is like some restaurateurs in torrents They said they feel when they consider that the authority of the Government of the state of Quintan Roo has not made an investment to attract more tourists to the area.

According to channel 10 news, José Hermelindo, one of the restaurateurs, assured that many of the businesses located in Raudales continue thanks to the little that is generated, however, he regretted that this area is surrounded by great beauty, such as lagoons and rivers. not be used in the absence of visitors.

They try to rob Banco del Bienestar cashier in Chetumal

Early this Monday, November 7, thieves will try to rob an ATM from the Welfare Bank unit llocated on the avenue University in Chetumal, Quintan Roo.

According to reports, the event took place during the early hours of the morning when several individuals aboard a truck knocked down the façade of the Banco del Bienestar and, unable to remove the ATM, the individuals fled.

So far the possible whereabouts of the criminals are unknown and it was reported that authorities have already initiated the corresponding investigations to locate those responsible.

Quintana Roo with high admissions to the emergency room for drug and alcohol use

More than 600 admissions to the emergency room due to intoxication due to the consumption of psychotropic drugs or alcohol was what Quintan Roo presented during the exercise of the previous year, according to the Mexican Mental Health Observatory and Drug Consumption (OMD), of the National Addictions Commission.

According to the data, during 2021 alone, in Quintan Roo a total of 605 admissions to the emergency room for drug and alcohol use were recorded.

Most of the cases are related to alcohol consumption with 432 of the cases and the rest to the consumption of various drugs and psychoactive substances, including cocaine, cannabis, hallucinogens, opioids and stimulant products with caffeine.

Quintana Roo without sufficient infrastructure to assist mental health

Quintana Roo presents a deficiency to attend to mental health since in the entire entity there are only two specialized psychiatric care centers, which are in Cancun and Chetumal, spaces that are insufficient to provide care to the entire entity.

This situation is illustrated in the recent report from the Ministry of Health called “Primary Care and First Level Units”, which shows the number of Specialized Medical Units, Comprehensive Mental Health Centers, or community units that make up the care to Mental Health.

This situation has been exposed by specialists from the Health Commission who urge that a Mental Health Hospital be built in the entity, however, despite the requests, approval has not been given for the work.

National Action Party elects councilors in Quintana Roo

This past weekend, members of the National Action Party (PAN), elected their national and state councilors in Quintana Roo.

The election took place during an assembly held during the morning in Felipe Carrillo Puerto, where after several hours of conciliation, the people who will make up the party’s state and national council are appointed.

Among the names chosen for the representation of the National Council are; Andrea del Rio, Ernesto Sánchez, Guillermo Falland and Mayuli Martínez who will be ratified on November 12 and 13.

While in the election of state counselors, 30 women and 30 men were integrated, who will remain firm once the challenge stage is completed.