Chetumal, Quintana Roo.- East Thursday January 19 In Quintana Roo, it was reported that a couple was shot after they were attacked on Boulevard Kukulkan in ZCancun Hotel ona. According to reports, the man received a bullet to the head that keeps him serious, while the woman was wounded in the left foot.

In other news, a 12-year-old girl stabbed her stepfather to defend her mother, who was beaten by this subject inside her property located on 7th street in the Santa Fe neighborhood, in Puerto Morelos.

Meanwhile, the members of the different parliamentary groups in the Congress of Quintana Roo They announced that they will approve the necessary changes to allow the operation of Uber without the need for individual concessions, even if that implies “paying a political cost with the taxi unions.”

Couple shot in Cancun Hotel Zone

A couple was wounded by a bullet at kilometer 4.5 of Boulevard Kukulkan in the Cancun Hotel Zonebehind a Risen Christ Church in the hotel zone of Cancun.

According to reports, the man received a bullet to the head that keeps him serious, while the woman was wounded in the left foot.

Three police cars Quintana Rooincluding one from the Tourist Police, guarded the ambulance of the Red Cross that moved the couple to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) of Cobá avenue, whose uniformed personnel remain on the outskirts of the hospital.

Meanwhile, agents of the Specialized Homicide Prosecutor They are already investigating the case and are already putting together the investigation folder. Likewise, it is reported that one person was arrested for this armed attack in the hotel zone of Cancun.

12-year-old girl stabs her stepfather to defend her mother

A 12-year-old girl stabbed her stepfather to defend her mother, who was beaten by this subject on the night of Wednesday, January 18, inside her property located on 7th street in the Santa Fe neighborhood, in Puerto Morelos.

The events occurred after the minor, tired of the constant blows that this man gave her mother, plucked up her courage, took a knife and stabbed him. The screams alerted the neighbors and notified the authorities.

Emergency services and police elements arrived at the site who assisted the injured man identified as Miguel “N”, who presented a wound at rib height. For this reason, paramedics from a private company transferred the man to the Cancun General Hospital, where he remained in police custody.

Finally, both the girl and the mother were transferred to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), to file a complaint for gender violence.

Deputies will approve changes for Uber to operate in Quintana Roo

The members of the different parliamentary groups in the Congress of Quintana Roo They announced that they will approve the necessary changes to allow the operation of Uber without the need for individual concessions, even if that implies “paying a political cost with the taxi unions.”

Luis Umberto Navarro Aldana, from the party National Regeneration Movement (Morena), stressed that they are still waiting to be officially notified of the resolution of the Federal Court, to determine the way in which Uber will start operating.

However, he pointed out that it is practically a fact that it will be during this regular session when the changes to the Quintana Roo Mobility Law necessary for the service to be provided only with a permit.