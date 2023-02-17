Chetumal, Quintana Roo.- East Thursday February 16 in Quintana Roo, it was reported that approximately 40 employees of the airline Aeromarwhich announced its cessation of operations due to declaring bankruptcy, will be left without work in the Cancun International Airport.

In other news, a former department store employee Elektra in Cancun, he won a lawsuit that he filed against the company and this Thursday, February 16, he seized a branch, located on Tulum avenue in cancun.

Meanwhile, councilors City Hall of Benito Juarez They seek to approve the reform to regulate the return of the ‘Drive without Alcohol’ program before Easter, after almost two years of being suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

40 people from Aeromar unemployed in Cancun

Carlos Trueba Coll, director of the airfield, explained that the departure of the airline will not represent a great problem in the Mexican Caribbeansince its operations were minimal compared to other companies and it will be sought that the seven routes that Aeromar handled can be absorbed by other national airlines.

He mentioned that they are also seeking to relocate the staff, which are approximately 40 workers, who are very well trained, so it is expected that their employment situation will be resolved well, he declared.

The manager did not elaborate on whether Aeromar leaves debts in the Cancun Airportas he said, it will be the legal team of the Southeast Airport Group (ASUR) who is in charge of verifying said issue, for which reason he mentioned that they have the different mechanisms to deal with said losses in case there are any.

Former employee seizes Elektra in Cancun for labor debt

The former manager of said store explained that he worked for six years as an employee of the aforementioned branch, but at the end of the employment relationship, they did not comply with their payments in accordance with the law, which is why he began a legal battle that ended with the seizure of the store for an amount of 750 thousand pesos.

Thus, after four years of labor dispute with Saline Groups, the man won the lawsuit, but even so the company refused to pay, so the actuaries arrived at the site to start the seizure and said amount was covered with screens, motorcycles, appliances and other furniture that were loaded in a move , while the preventive authorities observed while the procedure was carried out.

Operational breathalyzer before Easter in Cancun

The councilor Jorge Sanen Cervantes acknowledged that the delay in the return of the breathalyzer tests is due, in part, to the fact that the modifications in the regulations of Traffic, Civic Courts and Government Side have not been made.

He indicated that fines of 100 to 200 UMA are proposed, but ruled out that it is a collection issue, because the fine is optional, since they can opt for community work or 36 hours of arrest, and a talk about alcoholism at the Municipal Institute against Addictions .