An ‘Italian’ future for Nairo Quintana? Maybe. Certainly there have been contacts – various sources confirmed to the Gazzetta – with the Corratec team, one of the three professional Italian teams which includes among others Valerio Conti and Attilio Viviani and among the sporting directors Fabiana Luperini. But at the moment there is still no agreement, and it remains to be understood how this situation will evolve in the next few days. Quintana, a 32-year-old Colombian, won the 2014 Giro, the 2016 Vuelta and finished the Tour on the podium three times, to name just the main results. It was not confirmed by Arkea Samsic after he was sanctioned by the UCI last year for using tramadol, a painkiller, in the 2022 Tour: a controversial story (Quintana has always professed his innocence) which led him to lose sixth place obtained in the last edition in France because the sanction was confirmed by the CAS. But this did not lead to a disqualification because tramadol was banned by the UCI but did not appear among the substances banned by the Wada (it will be from 2024). In addition, Corratec has been part of the Credible Cycling Movement since January, which has banned the doctors of the teams belonging to the use of Tramadol since 2013. For now, therefore, there are contacts with Quintana, which have been there, and a situation to be monitored in the coming days.