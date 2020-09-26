If breakfast is a favorite and tasty, then eating it becomes a day. One such snack is quinoa. If you use quinoa as the first food of the day, your body will not know what is called fatigue … This is because quinoa gives complete nutrition to your body along with the taste.

Quinoa is also called quinoa in Hindi language. It is a grain full of energy and nutrition. It is mainly found in three colors. These include white, red and black quinoa. There is no significant difference in their nutrition according to colors. Therefore, eat quinoa of any color according to your preference, you will get complete benefits.

Full of nutritional qualities

-Squinoa contains many nutrients, which not only work to keep our body active but also protect it from dangerous diseases like cancer and osteoporosis. Quinoa contains calcium, potassium, manganese, vitamin B12 and all essential amino acids. Along with this, protein is available in plenty in it.

Quinoa is a kind of seed like other grains.

Physical benefits of eating quinoa

– As we told which quinoa is rich in various nutritional properties. Based on them, it protects your body from many diseases.

– People who consume quinoa in their regular diet, their chances of getting sugar decreases to a great extent. Because the amount of insulin in the body of people who eat quinoa remains right.

-The bones of people who eat quinoa are not weak. Because vitamin-B12 and calcium are found in good amounts in it. Due to this, bones continue to get necessary nutrition. Along with this, manganese and potassium help to give density to bone and marrow.

Eating quinoa increases immunity

Increases immunity

– Because eating quinoa keeps the body getting all the necessary nutrients, it keeps your body immune. Because of this, any kind of viruses and bacteria are not easily able to dominate your body.

How to eat

-Quanoa are a type of seed like other grains. You can make and eat them in the form of porridge or khichdi. They can be made by mixing lentils and vegetables. You can also make them by mixing it with sago, semolina or other foods and improve your health with the nutrients of quinoa.