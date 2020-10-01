He had become famous thanks to a little girl who hated soup and had no tongue in her pocket. From her parents, a housewife and an insurance agent bewildered by her maturity, the cheeky girl with the black hair and the eyes in the form of points asked for explanations on the female condition, the dictatorship, the atomic war or Fidel Castro .

Immediate success

A pure product of the 1960s, Mafalda was born as Quino tried to make money from advertising. The agency that recruited him is looking for cartoons for a household appliance brand: Mansfield. All character names must begin with an M and Quino remembers a movie in which the heroine has that first name. The campaign is not retained and the drawings end up in a drawer. Thanks to the tenacity of Quino’s wife Alicia Colombo, the adventures of Mafalda are first published in the weekly Primera Plana from Buenos Aires, September 29, 1964. The success is immediate, in Argentina and beyond the borders, but with its release in Francoist Spain, the comic strip is intended for adults. It is also censored in Bolivia, Chile and Brazil.

Feelings in two points

Born in 1932 in Mendoza, at the foot of the Andes, Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejón was nicknamed Quino at the age of three to distinguish him from his uncle, a designer, to whom he owed his vocation. His parents, Republicans born in Andalusia, are very politicized and his grandmother is a fervent communist activist. ” As I was passionate about American cinema and listened to Sinatra, when there was a massacre, my grandmother would show me the picture and tell me: “Look what they did, your friends!” “, he said . At the age of 13, he enrolled in the Beaux-Arts but gave up quite quickly, tired of “Draw amphorae and plasters “, and decides to devote himself to the drawing of humor. At the age of 18, he left for Buenos Aires to look for a publisher and it was only after three years that the weekly Esto es agrees to publish it. In 1963 his first book appeared, Mundo Quino. For a long time, his drawings were silent. With simple dots to represent the eyes, Quino expressed fear, sadness or anger: “I draw badly because I express myself badly”, he kept repeating.

Sometimes I feel like people are blaming me like a war criminal who, twenty-six years ago, killed nine people: the nine characters in the story. “ Quino

In 1973, at the height of his success, he decided to stop Mafalda, not to repeat itself, out of respect for its readers. “ Sometimes I feel that people reproach me like a war criminal who, twenty-six years ago, would have killed nine people: the nine characters of the story ”, he confided. The albums continue to sell by the thousands around the world and Mafalda’s adventures were adapted into a cartoon in 1993.

In 1976, following the coup d’état in Argentina, Quino went into exile in Italy, then in Spain. If he had stopped drawing in 2006, handicapped by sight problems, he had kept his subversive humor and his sense of the absurd. After the attack on Charlie Hebdo, on January 7, 2015, he appeared in a wheelchair holding a “Je suis Charlie” sign: “Mafalda would have felt a terrible pain”, this close to Wolinski had said. Daniel Divinsky, the Argentinian publisher of Quino, announced his death on his Twitter account: “Quino is dead. All the good people in the country and around the world will mourn him. “