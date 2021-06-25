Have the virtual courses come to stay? The pandemic forced the creativity of many events that were held in person. Without a large Book Fair for the second year in a row, lhe Fundación El Libro launched a series of online classes, by renowned writers and specialists, on science fiction, digital narrative and two popes of Argentine letters: Quino and Julio Cortázar.

Incidentally, the Foundation confirmed that there will be a Children’s Book Fair in July and one for the general public in September. Both in virtual mode.

With a duration of an hour and a half, during four meetings, the courses, which have the support of the Argentine Society of Writers (Sade), are paid and have limited places.

They will be dictated live by the Zoom platform, but they will be recorded in case a participant is missing and wants to see it delayed. Registration is now open on the Foundation page. Certificates will be awarded to participants.

Horacio González, María Cristina Ramos, Vicente Battista, Alejandro Vaccaro, Juano Villafañe, Osvaldo Quiroga and María Pía López are some of the personalities who taught virtual courses last year, forced by the coronavirus.

Course agenda

María Inés Falconi: “Between books and screens. Investigating new resources for the classroom ”. Interviewed specialist: Fabio Tarasow. Thursday from 6.30 pm to 8 pm Four games. It begins on July 8. Cost: $ 2,000. Inscription here.

Miguel Rep and Judith Gociol: “Mafalda, Quino and humor.” Monday from 6.30 pm to 8 pm Four meetings. Starts July 12 Cost: $ 2,000. Inscription here.

Mario Goloboff: “Approach to Cortázar.” Guest writer: Luisa Valenzuela Tuesday from 6.30 pm to 8 pm Four meetings. Starts August 10. Cost: $ 2,000. Inscription here.



Marcelo Birmajer: “Science fiction: memories of the future.” Guest writer: Pablo de Santis. Thursday from 6.30 pm to 8 pm Four games. It begins on August 12. Cost: $ 2,000. Inscription here.

Queries in courses@el-libro.org.ar.

