Harley Quinn. Animated series / Toonami / Thursday, October 15 / 8:55 p.m.

“A guy who robs a bank is a criminal genius. A girl who robs a bank… ”“ She’s a hysterical bitch! The new series “Harley Quinn” is all summed up by this dialogue with her roommate Poison Ivy. All their life reduced to the rank of foil of a villain (here, the Joker), they will take their independence. It was about time: Doctor Harleen Quinzel, a character created in 1992, and Poison Ivy, born in 1966, had never stood on their own feet. And even if the word is released a little too much – the series is not recommended for under 10s – we enjoy following the funny psychopath and her friends (Dr Psycho, Mudface, Big Shark…). G. M.