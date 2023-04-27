DO YOU REMEMBER THE “star” of the jurisdiction of the CDMX, doctor Jupiter, judge of Control by way of the causes of the 4T? Here we have given you an account of the exorbitant resolutions of López Ruizthat in a matter of minutes seizes entire companies and issues arrest warrants so ludicrously illegal it’s hard to believe they’re in government-certified audio and video of Claudia Sheinbaum. Well, behold, the radiation from her outrages has already reached the Federal Court of the United States, in Massachusetts. The city government is designated for facilitating, through various security institutions, extortion by Servicios Funerarios GG and the brothers Pablo and Carlos Peña in the purchase and sale of Grupo Gayosso.

We talk about Advent International Fund, who, fed up with the impossibility of accessing justice before the Mexican authorities, had no choice but to hire the services of the relentless New York litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivanfounded by John B. Quinn.

Via this ferocious law firm, they have just sued in the neighboring country the authors, architects and beneficiaries of an extortion that has caused damage to their business and reputation, demonstrable by the absolute lack of subjection to the basic principles of the rule of law on the part of the capital authorities.

Damages that, of course, all Mexicans will end up paying for via the federal government, as has already happened in the case of the American company Azinor Catalyst, known as Lion Consolidated, in which Mexico was sentenced to liquidate 24 million dollars for the denial of justice in Guadalajara.

And the worst thing is that this is not the worst, since, due to the nature of the American judicial system, the outrages of Jupiter and his cronies in the Public Ministry will invariably be evidence.

Oh, what the tense bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States needed: Mexican officials and “businessmen” called before a Federal Court for orchestrating the extortion of a US investment fund, in this case Advent.

Don’t be surprised if the videos end up in a Netflix documentary or in a university class on the involution of access to justice in once developing countries.

Well, with the news that the senators will not be able to go home tomorrowas they had foreseen when they gave The regular session ended today.. The morenistas have the order of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of take initiatives of the laws of Humanism, Science and Technology; of Mining, and the Administrative Law regarding Railway Assignments to the government. This implies that the senators have to meet, if necessary, until Sunday, April 30, which is the term or legislative limit, which is frankly uphill, hence it is not at all remote that we will see the legislators this Thursday cherries and their allied parties passing on fast-track At least those three issues. The disappearance of the Conacyt, the reduction of concession terms and greater teeth to the Secretariats of Economy and the Environment to supervise the mining companies, and guarantee the Army the eternal control of the Mayan Train, are strategic for the 4T. The leader Ricardo Monreal could not guarantee open parliaments and had to submit to the designs of the National Palace tenant, who by the way reappeared yesterday with new vigor.

PARALLEL TO THE battery of initiatives that the deputies and senators of Morena are frantically processing, and whose deadline to remove them is today and tomorrow, the Ministry of Economy has until Sunday to publish what Raquel Buenrostro invented as a “supplement” to the National Program of Quality Infrastructure of 2023 (PNIC). In reality, it is her own plan, equally harmful to the private sector, and which eliminates everything that her predecessor, Tatiana Clouthier, advanced a year before. The former head of the SAT is throwing the PNIC that had already been published on February 29 into the trash can and took the concept of the “supplement” out of her sleeve. In this effort, she ordered all public agencies to send only three regulations for their preparation, which caused anger because the Economy does not have to limit them. The PNIC is the heart of the regulatory system that accompanies and gives certainty to the country’s economic activity. Buenrostro intends to prune it with a stroke of the pen.

WHO SAYS THAT Interjet have no assets? The airline chaired by Alejandro del Valle have accounts receivable nothing more to open your mouth, for 68 million dollars for ticket payments which were made through credit cards. Thirty-eight million are held in custody by Worldpay, which Francisco Julián has here; 18 million American Express, chaired by Santiago Fernández, and 12 million more Banorte, directed by Marcos Ramírez. There is also a considerable amount that was deposited as a guarantee to Airbus, the European aircraft manufacturer led by Guillaume Faury, for the purchase of 76 aircraft and spare parts. Where did all those resources go? The bankruptcy conciliator, Gerardo Sierra, has not said this is my mouth. But yes: the conciliation has already been closed in advance and the government is on its way to finish off the company.

SAPURA DISEMBARKED IN Mexico at the end of 2014. It arrived at the hands of SeaMex, a company of the Norwegian Seadrill of the billionaire John Fredriksen and Fintech Advisory, of the Monterrey financier David Martínez. The company of Malaysian origin, Emilio Lozoya, was given a $1.4 billion contract by direct assignment to lease the Sapura 3000 ship, to which Pemex paid a rent of $450,000 a day for three years to support the installation of offshore platforms and laying of pipelines in deep waters. Paradoxically, Sapura, directed by Bruno Picozzi, entered bankruptcy at the end of 2022. At the start of 2023, it was sued by 30 Mexican subcontractors to whom it owed 32 million dollars and to whom it is on the verge of bankruptcy.

RENGEN ENERGY IS another contractor of Pemex and also of the CFE that faces problems with suppliers. The company of Óscar Scolari Romero and Óscar Scolari Albarrán, like Sapura Energy, has defaulted on payments to suppliers arguing that it did not have funds. This lack of liquidity has led them to resort to financing schemes with institutions such as Nacional Financiera and the Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior, led by Luis Antonio Ramírez, and Banorte, chaired by Carlos Hank González. But even worse, to unfair practices with their suppliers, who, in the absence of payments, have raised their voices to demand compliance with the commitments previously signed.

THE ONE WHO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF the absence of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to recover morning reflectors was the controversial Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell. Under the pretext of reporting on the campaigns against vapers, in which millions of pesos are spent demonizing them instead of regulating them to stop the advance of the black market in young people and even in children, the official did the only thing he did again. knows: polarize, attack and present their opinions as if they were science. Meanwhile, there are 45 million unfilled prescriptions which, yes, mean pain and death for many families.

HAND IN THE HAND of Thales, chaired by Pascale Sourisse, the Andrade Group, led by Ángel Mieres, ventures into a new line of business with the representation for sale and assembly of the bushmaster protected vehicle for military and police operations, which is used worldwide , and recently in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. It is an effective tool against organized crime.

We recommend you read: