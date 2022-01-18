The metagame of League of Legends is constantly changing, and Quinn She has been one of the champions who has had to adapt to this the most times. Since his debut nine years ago, this character has been played in both top and bot lane, and it looks like RiotGames finally wants to give him his place inside the MOBAs through a rework.

Since last year, riot was testing the rework of Quinn by including it in the 2021 vote. Although Udyr He was the one chosen by the community to have his next rework, it seems that Riot intends to eventually do it.

Ryan Mireles, producer of League of Legends, confirmed that the only reason they included Quinn in the voting it was to see the type of reaction it would have from the community. Despite not receiving enough votes, its creators are still interested in possibly giving it its respective rework this year, but as I told you before, the priority is currently Udyr.

Via: Dot eSports