The Quiniela is the most popular game of chance in Argentina and that of Santa Fe is organized by the Lottery of said Argentine province since 1982. With the passage of time, new draws such as the Evening (1993), the Morning (1996) and the First (2008) were added, in addition to increasing the payment of hits.

How do you play the Quiniela?

The game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money to 1-digit, 2-digit, 3-digit or 4-digit numbers.

How many draws are there per day?

The Lottery of the Province of Santa Fe carries out four Quiniela contests from Monday to Saturday: : The draws are: the First (at 12 noon), the Morning (at 2.30 pm), the Evening (at 5.30 pm) and the Night (at 9 pm).

