In a few more minutes you will be able to know in this same link the winning numbers of the draw for the First of this Tuesday, May 04, of the City’s Quiniela, the former National Quiniela, as well as the letters and the remaining 19 numbers that complete the 20 positions.

The Quiniela is the most popular game of chance in Argentina. Organized by the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires, the Quiniela does not have a prize pool, but they are determined based on the hits, with a bank cap of 5 times what is collected.

The game of the Quiniela consists of betting a certain amount of money to 1-digit, 2-digit, 3-digit or 4-digit numbers.

How is the draw done?

The drawing of the numbers is carried out in the halls of the Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires and four bolilleros are used that will make up the different numbers, the first corresponds to a thousand, the second to a hundred, the third to a ten and the fourth to the unit, and each of those ball-boxes has ten balls (these balls have numbers from 0 to 9) and a fifth ball-box that will make up the different locations on the board (this one has twenty balls that go from 1 to 20, which correspond to the twenty positions on the board).

How many draws are there per day?

Draws are held four times a day: the First (at 12 noon), the Morning (at 2.30 pm), the Evening (at 5.30 pm) and the Night (at 9 pm).

