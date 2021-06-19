Rayados de Monterrey seeks to give the bell by being the team that best reinforces itself towards the Opening Tournament 2021. With the arrival of the French Florian Thauvin with the staunch rival, the board of La Pandilla did not want to be left behind, and tried to get the services of the international footballer Quincy promes, although it is an impossible signing.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
In recent days much has been said about the name of Quincy promes, Spartak Moscow player, who rotates in the orbit of Monterrey. However, this possible hiring sounds far away and with no options to make it viable. One of the main reasons is its high cost, which is priced in the $ 15 million.
Another obstacle that would prevent his arrival at the team led by coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre, is his contract. Just in February he renewed with Spartak for three more years, so his departure from the Russian team is practically impossible.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Sansores, Escoboza, ‘Dedos’, Castillo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Aristeguieta, Sosa, Pineda, Cortizo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Esteban Andrada, Barovero, Gorriarán and more rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
The most recent rumors and movements of the summer market in Liga MX
The 5 Liga MX clubs that have disappointed in the transfer market so far
So far there are several Liga MX clubs that have disappointed in the transfer market heading into Apertura 2021. Here are the five most disappointing:
The former Ajax footballer has defended the colors of teams such as Sevilla and Twente, although his best level has been shown with Spartak, where he has played 146 games, scoring 69 goals and cooperating with 36 assists. The 29-year-old midfielder, who can occupy different positions in the field, is practically ruled out for Monterrey, who will now try to sign another element with less renown in the market.
Leave a Reply