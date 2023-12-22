Quincy Promes can go to the United Arab Emirates with his team Spartak Moscow on a training camp because he has received a residence visa from that country. Various Russian media reported this this week, after it was announced last week that he would probably join the training camp.
Victor Schildkamp
Latest update:
12/22/23, 1:26 PM
