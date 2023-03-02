Top football player Quincy Promes will not attend the trial against him on attempted murder on Friday, as was expected. In that case, Promes would be arrested, which could cost him his contract with Spartak Moscow, his lawyer Robert Malewicz said.

The lawyer will inform the Amsterdam court this Thursday that Promes will not be there. ,,He has contractual obligations with his club,” says Malewicz. ,, And we did not come to an agreement in the negotiations with the Public Prosecution Service. They want to arrest him when he comes to the Netherlands and although we think we can quickly prove that this is unjustified, he then runs the risk of being detained for a longer period of time. At least for a few weeks. Then he does not fulfill his obligations towards Spartak and that can cost him his contract.”

Russian passport

Whether Spartak Moscow would fire Promes so easily is the question. The 31-year-old Promes is one of the star players of the Russian top club. It also seemed that Promes would adopt Russian nationality, but that was denied by his lawyer. See also Twelve years in prison for Argentine vice president Kirchner for fraud

Promes is suspected of having attacked his cousin with a knife at a family celebration. That would be a money issue. Eavesdropped telephone conversations would also have revealed that Promes deliberately attacked his cousin and that the victim was lucky to have survived.

At the end of 2020, Promes was detained for two days because of the incident. Back then it was only about ‘involvement in a stabbing’. Promes was still playing for Ajax at the time. Later the charge became attempted manslaughter and later attempted murder. “But it is also possible that the officer at the hearing eventually scales down to simple assault,” says Malewicz.

Promes has since moved to Russia. At that time, Dutch people could still be extradited by Russia, but now hardly because of the situation in Russia and Ukraine.

No video connection either

Promes will also not be present in court via a video connection, a spokesman for the Amsterdam court said. “That is only possible with the permission of the international authorities.” The case will be dealt with on Friday, but the judge cannot ask any questions to Promes. His lawyer will of course have the floor. See also Air transport | Sami Lehtola was stuck in Paris due to a canceled flight and paid more than 2,000 euros out of his own pocket

Promes’ name is also mentioned in some major drug cases in which he is said to have invested money. The 50-time international denies this, but cannot tell his story to the judiciary because he has to come to the Netherlands for this and is then immediately arrested.

He will be charged with the stabbing on Friday. The investigation into the drug cases is still ongoing.